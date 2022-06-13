120 ill after consuming prasad in Bihar's Vaishali

120 ill after consuming prasad in Bihar's Vaishali

The health of the ailing deteriorated on Sunday afternoon when majority of them complained of stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Jun 13 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 15:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Some 120 persons fell ill in Bihar's Vaishali district after they consumed prasad at a Satya Narayanan puja.

The health of the ailing deteriorated on Sunday afternoon when majority of them complained of stomach ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The incident occurred at ward number 10 of Mahathi Dharamchand Panchayat in Patepur block on Saturday evening.

Dr Amitabh Kumar Sinha, the civil surgeon of Vaishali, said: "As soon as we learnt of the incident, we sent a medical team to ward number 10. They are victims of food poisoning. We have distributed ORS packets and other necessary medicines to them. Five of the victims were having serious health conditions and they were hospitalised in primary health centre in Patepur."

"During preliminary investigation, it appeared that the chemical used in ripening raw bananas was excessive. Moreover, the bananas were boiled as well. This had led to the adulteration of prasad, which the invitees ate and fell ill," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
India News

What's Brewing

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 