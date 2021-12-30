120 judges, 63 additional judges appointed in High Courts

As many as 120 judges and 63 additional judges were appointed to the various High Courts across the country in the year 2021. Using Video Conferencing, the District and High Courts heard nearly 1.65 Crore cases and the Supreme Court conducted nearly 1.5 lakh hearings, making it the world leader.

Giving a detailed account, the Union government's department of justice on Thursday said 120 fresh judges were appointed in the High Courts – High Court of Bombay (6), Allahabad (17), Gujarat (7), Karnataka (6), Andhra Pradesh (2), Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (2), Kerala (12), Rajasthan (8), Punjab and Haryana (6), Calcutta (8), Orissa (4), Telangana (7), Madras (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Himachal Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (4), Gauhati (6), Delhi (2), Patna (6) and Madhya Pradesh (8).

63 Additional Judges were made permanent in High Courts - High Court of Allahabad (10), Karnataka (20), Calcutta (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Punjab and Haryana (10), Bombay (10), Kerala (7), Uttarakhand (1) and Gauhati (3).

During the year, the tenure of two Additional Judges was extended - one each at the High Court of Bombay and Gauhati.

In the year, Chief Justices were appointed in the High Courts of Allahabad, Andhra Pradesh, Calcutta, Guwhati, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madras, Manipur and Telangana.

Besides, six Chief Justices were transferred from one High Court to another and a total of 27 Judges of High Courts were transferred.

In another development, the judge's strength of Tripura High Court was enhanced by one post and of Telangana High Court by 18 posts, thus increasing the approved number of judges in the Tripura High Court to five and Telangana High Court to 42 judges.

As of December 6, 2021, there are 69,855 cases pending in the Supreme Court. The pendency in respect of High Courts and District and Subordinate Courts, as of December 17, 2021, stood at 56,39,702 and 4,006,61,393 respectively.

During the year hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, video conferencing facilities were operationalised between 3240 courts and corresponding 1272 prisons. Funds for setting up 2506 VC cabins have been made available. Additional 1500 VC licenses have been acquired.

The department also said live streaming of proceedings has started in Gujarat, Karnataka and Orissa High Court, allowing interested persons to join the proceedings.

Uttarakhand and Telangana started Mobile e-courts van equipped with Wi-Fi and computers for video conferencing for speedy disposal of cases.

15 virtual courts in 11 States and Union Territories have been set up to try traffic offences.

These courts heard more than 1.07 crore cases and realised Rs 201.96 crore in fines. Delhi High Court has started 34 Digital Courts to hear cheque bounce cases under the Section 138 NI Act, it said.

