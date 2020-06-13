1,233 Mumbai cops recovered from COVID-19: Govt

1,233 personnel of Mumbai Police recovered from COVID-19: Govt

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Jun 13 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 15:04 ist
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients, in Mumbai. Credits: PTI Photo

A total of 1,233 personnel of Mumbai Police have recovered from COVID-19 and 334 of them have resumed work, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

Deshmukh said he was proud of police personnel who risked their lives to perform their duties.

"A total of 1233 policemen from the #MumbaiPolice Force have successfully defeated #Covid19. 334 of them have returned to duty. Congratulations to these #coronawarriors. I am proud of the @MumbaiPolice who risk their lives to perform their duties diligently," Deshmukh tweeted.

As of June 12, 35 policemen, including 21 from Mumbai and others from rest of Maharashtra, have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

A total of 197 police officials and 1,211 staffers have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the state, as per the state government.

