12.91 lakh provident fund claims settled, more than Rs 4,684 Crore disbursed

The government on Tuesday said the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled 12.91 lakh claims worth Rs 4,684.52 crore, including Rs 2,367.65 crore claims under the Covid-19 package.

Of the 12.91 lakh claims, 7.40 lakh claims were under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package under which a subscriber was allowed to withdraw 75% of the money in his account.

As on April 27, Rs. 875.52 crores have been disbursed to 79,743 PF members as an advance for COVID-19 by the exempted PF Trusts under this scheme, with 222 private sector establishments disbursing Rs.338.23 crores to 54641 beneficiaries, 76 public sector establishments disbursing Rs.524.75 crores to 24178 beneficiaries and 23 cooperative sector establishments disbursing Rs.12.54 crores to 924 claimants.

Tata Consultancy Services (Mumbai), HCL Technologies Ltd (Gurugram) and HDFC Bank (Powai, Mumbai) are the top three exempted establishments in the private sector, both in terms of “number of claims settled and “amount disbursed”.

In the public sector, ONGC (Dehradun, Neyveli Lignite Corporation ((Neyveli) and BHEL (Trichy) are the top 3 establishments to have settled the maximum number of COVID-19 advance claims. When it comes to disbursement of money, Neyveli Lignite Corporation (Neyveli), ONGC (Dehradun), and Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant are top three establishments.