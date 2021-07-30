12th round of Sino-India military talks on July 31; India hopes for forward movement

12th round of Sino-India military talks tomorrow

The 12th round of high-level military talks between India and China will take place on Saturday with a focus on achieving some forward movement in the disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said.

The fresh round of Corps Commander talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 am at Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they added.

The main focus of the talks will be on addressing outstanding problems in Hot Springs and Gogra, the sources said.

The latest round of talks will take place after a gap of more than three and a half months. The 11th round of talks had taken place on April 9 at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC.

Also read: Amid continuing LAC stand-off, Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister to run into each other at SCO meet

India and China have been locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

The two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

There was no visible forward movement in disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points as the Chinese side did not show flexibility in their approach on it at the 11th round of military talks.

