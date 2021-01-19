13 migrant workers crushed to death by truck in Surat

13 migrant workers killed after being run over by truck in Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2021, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 08:29 ist
Thirteen migrant labourers were killed in Surat district of Gujarat on Tuesday after being crushed by a truck, police said.

The tragedy took place early in the morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

 

More to follow...

