13 migrant workers killed after being run over by truck in Gujarat

Thirteen migrant labourers were killed in Surat district of Gujarat on Tuesday after being crushed by a truck, police said.

The tragedy took place early in the morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

