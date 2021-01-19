13 migrant workers killed after being run over by truck in Gujarat

Thirteen migrant labourers were killed in Surat district of Gujarat on Tuesday after being crushed by a truck, police said.
The tragedy took place early in the morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.
Gujarat: 13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat.
Police says, "All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan." pic.twitter.com/E9uwZnrgeO
