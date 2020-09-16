13 months down, PDP holds its first meeting after Article 370 abrogation

For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, regional People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held a meeting of party leaders in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The meeting held at the party's headquarters in Srinagar was attended by former ministers Abdul Rehman Veeri and Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura former legislators Aijaz Mir and Khursheed Aalam, and PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para.

“Besides the prevailing political situation, the leaders discussed the way forward to fight for the restoration of special status of J&K through democratic means,” Tahir Sayeed, a spokesman of the PDP told DH.

He said all the five leaders, who attended the meeting on Wednesday, were under house arrest till now.

The meeting comes at a time when the party president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti continues to remain in detention since August 5 last year, when the Center revoked the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370.

Earlier on September 3, senior leaders of the PDP were disallowed from leaving their residences in Kashmir to attend the party’s first meeting since August 5 last year.