13 more COVID-19 positive cases take J&K total to 341

Thirteen more positive cases on Saturday raised the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 341.

“Status Update: No new cases from Jammu Division, 13 from Kashmir; Total positive cases now 341 (54 Jammu and 287 Kashmir). Further details in daily media bulletin (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

There have been five deaths due to the virus in J&K while the number of active positive cases stands at 294. A total of 42 people have been declared recovered from the viral infection.

In the last few days, the laboratories in Kashmir have been upscaling their testing capacity. Official data reveals that Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar has increased its testing capacity drastically over the past five days. While on 1 April, 68 samples were tested at the lab, it increased to 115 samples on April 8 and 284 samples on April 13.

Similarly, at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, the tests carried out have been increasing gradually. On 5 April, 141 tests were carried out at the lab, which gradually increased to 185 on April 13 and 344 on April 14.