13 more succumb to Covid-19 in Rajasthan; State tally at 60,666

Thirteen more people died due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's toll to 875, while 687 fresh cases pushed its tally to 60,666, a health department official said.

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Bikaner and Jaipur, two each from Ajmer, Bhilwara and Sikar, and one from Udaipur, the official said.

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 232, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 59 in Ajmer, 57 in Bikaner, 53 in Kota, 37 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Of the 687 fresh cases reported in the state, 66 were from Jaipur, 57 from Jodhpur, 49 from Bikaner, 48 from Kota, 47 from Ajmer, 40 from Barmer, 39 from Sikar and 38 from Udaipur.

Bharatpur reported 31 fresh cases; Chittorgarh, Baran and Tonk 28 each; Alwar and Pali 27 each; Nagaur 24; Sawai Madhopur 21; Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu 20 each; Jhalawar 18; Bundi 15; Sri Ganganagar five; Karauli three; and Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Dungarpur and Jalore two each.

A total of 14,265 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 44,048 have been discharged after treatment, the official said.