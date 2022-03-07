Ukraine crisis: 1,314 Indians airlifted on Monday

1,314 Indians airlifted from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 7 civilian flights on Monday

On Monday, four civilian flights landed in Delhi while two reached Mumbai, the ministry noted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 20:10 ist
Indian students, stranded in Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, arrive at IGI Airport in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

 A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

"Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania, to bring more than 400 Indians back home," the ministry's statement added.

Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here

"One flight is expected late in the evening (on Monday)," it mentioned.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross over to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

