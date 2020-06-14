133 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

133 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 14 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 13:15 ist
A worker sanitises Pink Square mall ahead of its reopening, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Credits: PTI Photo

Rajasthan registered 131 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally to 12,532, while the death toll climbed to 286 with four new fatalities, officials said.  

Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur and one each from Jaipur and Sriganganagar, they said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Among the fresh cases, 40 were reported from Dholpur, 34 from Bharatpur, 15 from Alwar, 12 from Jaipur, nine from Bikaner, five from Nagaur, three each from Dausa and Swai Madhopur, two from Udaipur and one each from Kota, Karauli and Chittorgarh besides four patients from other states, health department officials said. 

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 14

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,815 and 9,059 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Fresh world protests against police violence

Fresh world protests against police violence

 