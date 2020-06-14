133 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan registered 131 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally to 12,532, while the death toll climbed to 286 with four new fatalities, officials said.

Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur and one each from Jaipur and Sriganganagar, they said.

Among the fresh cases, 40 were reported from Dholpur, 34 from Bharatpur, 15 from Alwar, 12 from Jaipur, nine from Bikaner, five from Nagaur, three each from Dausa and Swai Madhopur, two from Udaipur and one each from Kota, Karauli and Chittorgarh besides four patients from other states, health department officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,815 and 9,059 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.