13.78 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses given between June 21 and July 22

India administered 13.78 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines within a month of launching the centralised free vaccination drive on June 21.

The total number of doses administered as of June 20 was a little over 28 crore, while the number crossed to 41.78 crore on July 21.

As on Thursday, India had administered cumulatively 42.28 crore doses of vaccines with 48.86 lakh shots given to beneficiaries by 7:00 pm.

The first day of the new vaccination drive on June 21 had witnessed a record number of 86 lakh vaccinations.

However, the daily number of vaccine doses administered dipped thereafter, but stabilised around an average of 40 lakh doses every day.

Three states – Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

According to the health ministry, more than 3.20 crore vaccine doses were currently available with states, union territories and private hospitals for inoculation.

States and union territories have so far received a total of 43,79,78,900 vaccine doses through all channels and a further 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

“Vaccine production is increasing continuously in the country. As production increases, so will the speed of vaccination,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.