139 Indian students stranded in Philippines arrive in Gujarat

A special flight from Manila carrying 139 Indian students stranded in Philippines due to the travel restrictions landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday morning, the Gujarat government said.

These students from the state had gone to Philippines for higher studies and got stuck there due to lockdown.

A release from the Gujarat government said "139 students were evacuated from Manila, the capital of Philippines. They reached the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday morning in a special flight."

After their arrival, they were sent to their respective districts where they will be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days, it said.

State authorities earlier announced that nearly 1,000 students hailing from Gujarat will be brought back from different countries.

The Union government recently started the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to evacuate Indians stranded in different parts of the world due to travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.