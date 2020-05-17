14 cops among 62 test positive for COVID-19; Jammu and Kashmir tally reaches 1183

Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases with samples of 62 people testing positive taking the tally to 1183 while a 29-year-old lady who had tested positive for the deadly virus recently died on Sunday.

With another death, the toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 13 in J&K, including 11 from Kashmir division and two from Jammu region. 14 policemen included those tested positive for COVID-19 today, officials said. While 16 among the fresh positive cases are from Jammu division, 46 from Kashmir valley.

Since the last few days, J&K witnessed a sharp surge in COVID19 cases as more people who arrive from outside are testing positive. On Saturday, among the 108 reported positive cases, 80 were those who had traveled back to J&K in recent days.

J&K has been carrying out 100 percent sampling of all people returning from outside, the exercise has shot up positive cases of COVID19 drastically. The travellers, put under administrative quarantine mandatorily, are sampled on the fifth day of their arrival.

According to the daily Media Bulletin, out of 1183 positive cases, 595 are Active Positive, 575 have recovered and 13 have died. Out of 80934 test results available, 79751 samples have tested as negative till May 17.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 135 positive cases, Srinagar 157, Anantnag 177, Baramulla 118, Shopian 108, Kupwara 97, Budgam 57, Ganderbal 23, Kulgam 147 and Pulwama 16.

Similarly, Jammu has 45 positive cases, Udhampur 25, Samba 13, Rajouri five, Kathua 32, Kishtwar one, Ramban 23, Reasi three and Poonch one. The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.