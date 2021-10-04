14 crore lost jobs but Modi govt launched no scheme for them, says Congress leader

Rajya Sabha member and AICC Spokesperson Dr Amee Yagnik said even though 14 crore persons have lost their jobs in the country in the last one and a half years, the Narendra Modi -led government has failed to bring out any schemes to address their issues.

The government and Prime Minister Modi have failed to utter a single word on bringing these workers who lost their jobs back to the employment portal, she told mediapersons here on Monday.

Yagnik alleged that the non-action by the Modi-led government has ruined the livelihood of small businesses, MSME sectors, thus resulting in unemployment of a large section of the youth. “Looking at the statistics on unemployment makes one wonder whether the Modi-led government has taken a contract to ensure that the youth are totally ruined in the country. The MSME sector, considered as the backbone of the country, is going to be finished in the hands of the government,” she alleged.

She asked whether the government has any vision for the unemployed youth in the country. Aditionally, she sought to know why the prime minister failed to address the topic of unemployment in his Mann ki Baat series.

She demanded a sitting Supreme Court judge probe into the alleged bribery case involving ecommerce firm Amazon and demanded a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security.

The Rajya Sabha member accused PM Modi of promoting multinational companies at the cost of the country's small businesses and sought to know whether the recent report of Amazon spending Rs 8,546 crore as “legal fee” was for a change in the government's policy that directly benefited the ecommerce giant at the cost of India's small retailers.

She accused the Union government of being involved in the selling India's assets created in the last 70 years, shutting down the livelihood of small businesses and taking away opportunities of the youth.

