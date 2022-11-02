14-km walk, polling stations at 15K ft: Why voting in Himachal is a tough task

In the hilly and sometimes snowy terrains of Himachal Pradesh, the most pressing election issue for some is the physical process of voting. The hilly state goes to polls on November 12, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the voters in some of Himachal’s areas face a tough task.

At an altitude of over 15,000 ft, Tashigam in the Lahaul Spiti segment will be the highest polling station, which will test the stamina of polling staff and voters alike. There are 65 voting stations situated at a height of 10,000-12,000 ft, of which 20 are above 12,000 ft.

Himachal Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg said that 93 voters have to walk 14 km to reach Chasag Bhataori station in Chamba district’s Bharmour.

The state has over 1.2 lakh voters above the age of 80 and 1,181 above the age of 100. Nearly 142 polling stations will be managed by women and 37 will be under the supervision of specially abled people.

Lahaul Spiti has the lowest number of voters in the state at 14,468 and Sulah has the highest at 1,04,486.