14 more succumb to COVID-19 in West Bengal, toll crosses 100 mark

The death toll from COVID-19 crossed the 100 mark in West Bengal on Sunday with 14 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the fatalities to 113, a state government bulletin said.

The state also reported 153 fresh cases, the highest in a day so far.

Of the 14 deaths, Kolkata alone accounted for 10.

West Bengal has so far reported 1,939 coronavirus cases of which 1,337 are active cases.

As many as 4,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and a total of 43,414 since the outbreak of the viral disease, it said.