14 opposition parties boycott Constitution Day event in Parliament

As many as 14 opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day function after being urged by the Indian National Congress to do so over alleged violations of the Constitution by the Central government.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Post Independence, many all over the world predicted that Indian democracy will not survive, yet here we are because of the Constitution that binds us as 'we the people of India'. No one should ever be allowed to dilute, weaken or fail our Constitution."

The President and Prime Minister addressed the function in the central hall of the Parliament House on Friday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are also expected to address the gathering.

Alongside the Congress, an NCP spokesperson said that they would also boycott the event.

Majeed Memon of the NCP said, "BJP leaders want to celebrate Constitution Day in the central hall with all solemnity and respect to the Constitution of India. It is a mockery to do so when they don't follow it on the ground."

Among the other parties to boycott the function are Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, Indian Union Muslim League and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The opposition parties alleged that the current government has been making a mockery of the Constitution by bypassing Parliament, not evolving consensus on issues.

