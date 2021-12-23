14-year-old killed by friends; hands, legs chopped off

14-year-old killed by friends; hands and legs chopped off, body dumped in forest

Avinash also confessed to the crime, Kumar claimed, adding that the blood-stained knife and the mobile phone of the victim have been recovered

PTI
PTI, Deoghar,
  • Dec 23 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 10:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 14-year-old boy was killed over a tiff allegedly by his friends who slit his throat, chopped off his hands and legs, stuffed the body in sacks and dumped it in a jungle in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Thursday.

The victim's family filed a complaint on Wednesday, alleging that he went missing mysteriously the previous night, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar.

During the course of the investigation, police detained the victim's friend who is also 14-years-old, the officer said.

He told the police that he met the victim outside his house in Rohini village in Jasidih police station area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday and went to Kumrabad Station Road, where another friend Avinash (19) joined them, Kumar said.

All the three were going towards Palanga Pahad Jungle when an altercation broke out between Avinash and the victim, he said.

Soon, Avinash allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him, and then slit his throat, the officer said.

After allegedly killing him, Avinash chopped off his hands and legs, then stuffed the body parts in three sacks and dumped it in the jungle, Kumar said.

Police have recovered the body and arrested Avinash, he said.

Avinash also confessed to the crime, Kumar claimed, adding that the blood-stained knife and the mobile phone of the victim have been recovered.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered against the accused.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jharkhand
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 