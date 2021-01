The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 141, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

An additional 25 new cases with the variant have been detected as on Tuesday.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

More to follow...