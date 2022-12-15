1.47 lakh inducted through 'Rozgar Melas': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

As many as 1.47 lakh new appointees were inducted by various central government departments, autonomous bodies and banks among others through 'Rozgar Melas', the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Vacancies are being filled up in mission mode, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process.

"By the time vacancies reported by a department get filled up, some new vacancies arise. Vacancies in various central government ministries/departments and their attached and subordinate offices are caused due to retirement, resignation, death, promotion etc. of the employee," Singh said.

Rozgar Mela events are being held across the country and so far about 1.47 lakh new appointees were inducted by various central ministries, departments, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, banks etc., he added.

"Rozgar Mela is expected to continue to act as a catalyst in further employment and self-employment generation and provide gainful service opportunities to the youth," the minister said.

In a separate response, Singh said the unemployment rate or UR (on the usual status of age 15 years and above) was 4.2 per cent during 2020-21. The Worker Population Ration (WPR) was 52.6 per cent for the same period.

The UR was 4.8 per cent, 5.8 per cent and 6 per cent during 2019-20, 2019-19 and 2017-18 respectively, he said.

"Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government," the minister said.

The government has taken various steps to deal with the problem of unemployment in recent times, he said.

"The government has announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business and to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19. Under this package, the government is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore. This package comprises of various long-term schemes/ programmes/ policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities," Singh said.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) was launched with effect from October 1, 2020, to incentivise employers for the creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during the pandemic.

The terminal date for the registration of beneficiaries was March 31, 2022.

As on November 28 this year, benefits have been provided to 60.13 lakh beneficiaries, the minister said.

Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of five years starting from 2021-22, he said, adding the PLI schemes being implemented by the government have potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs.