14,973 Indian students undergoing online classes in Ukrainian varsities, SC told

The Union government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court out of a total 15,783 Indian students enrolled in medical universities of Ukraine, 14,973 candidates are undergoing online classes conducted by concerned medical varsities.

As many as 640 students are undergoing offline mode of education in Ukraine and 170 students though enrolled with Ukrainian universities are pursuing their education at partner universities in other countries under academic mobility programme.

However, 382 students applied for academic mobility but their applications were not accepted either by the Ukrainian university or the receiving partner university, because of various reasons including non-payment of fee, poor academic record or non- availability of free seats, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The response from the Ministry came after the Supreme Court had on November 11 asked the Union government to inform about the status of Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian but accommodated in other countries after the war over there.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath put the petition filed by Archita and others for consideration on November 29.

Earlier, the Union government has said the medical students who returned from war-torn Ukraine cannot be accommodated in Indian universities in view of absence of any statutory provision as well as possible damage to standards of medical education in the country.

Having noted that the problem in admitting 20,000 students in Indian colleges, the top court had asked the government to render all help the students who would have to go to foreign countries to avail alternate 'academic mobility programme’.