15 Bills in LS,18 in RS: Plan for extended Parl session

Seeking to set a record of sorts, the Government has expressed its intent to take up 15 Bills in Lok Sabha and 18 Bills in Rajya Sabha from Monday during the extended period of the ongoing Parliament session.

Of this, a couple of them could go to Rajya Sabha Select Committee if the government agrees to the Opposition demand.

The Parliament session, which was to end on July 26, has been extended to August 7.

All eyes will be on the Triple Talaq Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha for a third time in one year, as ruling NDA ally JD(U) has made it clear that it will oppose the proposed legislation when it is brought before the Rajya Sabha where the Opposition.

During the Lok Sabha debate, it had walked out over opposition to the criminalisation clauses in the Bill. Non-aligned parties like TRS and BJD had also earlier expressed concern over the Bill, putting the BJP-led NDA on a back foot in the number game in the Upper House.

Though the government had outsmarted the Opposition on the RTI (Amendment) Bill by weaning away BJD and TRS, which had agreed to support the demand for sending the Bill to a Select Committee, the Triple Talaq Bill will be a tricky issue for the ruling coalition. During the voting on the demand for Select Committee, the Opposition managed only 74 votes while the NDA got 117 in controversial voting.

The opposition has 111 votes in Rajya Sabha while the NDA at present has 115. There are 15 MPs from BJD, TRS and YSR Congress who are non-aligned.

For the first two days, the government has not listed the Triple Talaq Bill or other contentious Bills like the UAPA (Amendment) Bill or the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill.

On Monday, the government has listed Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill on which MPs Binoy Vishwam (CPI), Elamarom Kareem (CPIM), T Subbarami Reddy (Congress) and K K Ragesh (CPIM) have submitted a statutory resolution seeking its disapproval and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill. On Tuesday, the government has listed Companies (Amendment) Bill on which the same set of MPs have submitted a similar statutory resolution.

Lok Sabha will take up National Medical Commission Bill and Repealing and Amending Bill on Monday while Consumer Protection Bill is listed for passing on Tuesday. Dam Safety Bill, a contentious Bill, will be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.