15 killed as truck collides with state bus in Maha

At least 15 people were killed and 35 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

15 dead and 35 injured after a bus collided with a canter truck near Nimgul village in Dhule, late last night.

Eleven people, including both drivers, died on the spot, he said.

The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, the official said.

The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.