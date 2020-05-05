15 new coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741

The number of COVID-19 positive patients continues to rise in Jammu and Kashmir as 15 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the tally up to 741 in the Union Territory (UT).

Officials said nine new cases were confirmed at Viral Diagnostic Lab at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, while five others tested positive at Chest Disease Hospital lab in Srinagar and one at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

They said that among the 14 new cases in Kashmir, six are from Shopian, four from Srinagar, two from Bandipora and one each from Baramulla and Anantnag districts. The new positive cases include a Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) corporator and two minors aged six and seven years.

Pertinently three days ago, brother of the corporator was found positive for novel cornavirus after which he along with other SMC officials were quarantined.

Four districts in J&K have already crossed the 100 mark of COVID-19 patients which include Srinagar, Bandipora, Anantnag and Baramulla. District Shopian with 89 cases is nearing 100 mark.