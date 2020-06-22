15-year old beaten to death in UP after his buffalo damages crop

In a shocking incident, a 15-year old boy was allegedly beaten to death after his buffalo damaged the crop of the culprits in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, about 175 kilometres from Lucknow.

According to the reports, the victim, identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sisaiya village in the district, had taken his buffalo for grazing on Sunday (June 21), when it entered the fields of one Sadhu Singh, who also hailed from the same village.

As the buffalo damaged crops in a portion of the field, an enraged Sadhu caught the animal and refused to hand it over to Kuldeep, sources said.

As Kuldeep insisted, Sadhu, who was accompanied by his brother Dharmendra and the latter's son Bhupinder, attacked the boy with sticks and bricks.

The attackers fled after Kuldeep fell on the ground. He was rushed to the district hospital but was declared brought dead, sources said.

Police said that a case was registered against the three accused persons and one of them had been arrested. ''We have launched a hunt to nab the other two,'' a senior police official said in Shahjahanpur.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) workers led by their local leaders later staged a dharna before the district police chief's office demanding stern action against the culprits.

Kuldeep's parents said that he had taken the buffalo out for grazing for the first time. ''Usually he would be busy with his studies,'' said his distraught father.