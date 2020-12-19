15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati

A 15-year-old girl from Srinagar has become the talk of the town after she won Rs 25 lakh on the latest episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12’ on Friday night.

Priya Kour from uptown Sanat Nagar area of the city not only earned Rs 25 lakh, but she also won the hearts of many with her good performance and witty answers on the sets of the popular TV show anchored by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Kour, who appeared on the ‘Students Special Week’ series of the show, was also awarded Rs 5 lakh as part of a scholarship for her education. Earlier on Friday, during the fastest finger first, she made a record of the season by answering the round in just 2.67 seconds.

The young Sikh girl, a student of class 10 from Simin Rose Garden Montessori School in Baghat Srinagar, sees inspiration in Mother Teresa and wishes to follow her path. “I believe in charity and would give some amount in a charity as well. The world is our family and one has to take care of that family as well,” she told reporters in Srinagar over the phone.

Kour, who aspires to become an IAS officer, wants to serve the people in Kashmir Valley. “I want to become an IAS officer. Kashmir is my motherland, my birthplace. I want to serve my people and contribute towards the education sector,” she said.

She has a younger sister, who is studying in class 8 while her father is in the transport business and mother a former teacher and now, a homemaker.

Her proud father, Ravinder Singh said that his daughter has always been hardworking and that has been the reason that she has reached to this point of her life at such a tender age. “I am proud of her as she was brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by her hard work and dedication,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan praised her for the feat on the show that was telecast Thursday evening. Big B and Kour discussed several aspects of Kashmir including its cold weather and the famed tourist spot Tulip Garden on the Zabarwan Hills.

Her appearance on KBC drew lots of accolades on social media. “Our daughter Priya Kour has made our chests swell with pride here in Kashmir by bagging ₹25 Lacs away in KBC. God bless you with many more milestones of success, beta. Keep shining!” wrote Suneem Khan, a doctor serving the CRPF in Kashmir.

Arjimand Talib, another Facebook user wrote: “How delightful it was to watch Priya Kour from Srinagar, Kashmir, making such a great mark on KBC last night. It is rare to see a child of her age exhibiting such level of knowledge and wisdom. She has made Kashmir proud.”