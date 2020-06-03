1,500 people shifted to sturdy shelter in Alibaug: CMO

PTI
  • Jun 03 2020, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 15:13 ist

About 1,500 citizens were evacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaug in Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier on Wednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office.

Cyclone 'Nisarga' made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm around 12:30 pm near Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

"Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in a safe sturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

