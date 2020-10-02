151 years of Gandhi, political jostling over his legacy continues

His writings, his spoken words and vignettes from his life -- Mahatma Gandhi was the refrain as tributes poured in and parties jostled to stake claim to his legacy.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and from schools big and small to the beaches of Dandi, there were multiple odes to the man whose ideas and ideals were instrumental in shaping India's freedom struggle and post-Independence journey.

An outpouring of tributes, marches and commemorative events marked the holiday last year that saw the customary ceremony and grandstanding but also genuine remembrances of the Mahatma and efforts to understand his profound contribution to society.

When he launched the ambitious Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign after becoming the prime minister in 2014, he had announced October 2, 2019, as the day India will be open defecation free, citing how Gandhi had laid immense stress on cleanliness and wanted the countrymen to pursue it.

Also Read: Do Gandhi's views on world order, peace, and war still hold water?

The Congress, which has seen over the years a gradual appropriation of some of its stalwarts by the BJP, launched a counter-drive with its president Sonia Gandhi taking a swipe at the Modi government last year, saying the Mahatma would have been pained by what has happened in India over the last few years.

She claimed that the Congress was the only one party that followed the path shown by him and carried on his legacy.

Those who indulge in the politics of falsehood cannot understand his ideals of truth and selfless service, she said in 2019.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Lessons in financial discipline from the Mahatma

Numerous events were organised by various government departments, ministries and voluntary organisations last year to celebrate life and legacy of Gandhi, who also inspired millions of people across the globe, including leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and the Dalai Lama.

Prayer meetings were organised in numerous places in 2019 connected with Gandhi. In Gujarat, for instance, school students gathered at Hriday Kunj, Gandhi's home at the Sabarmati Ashram, to attend an all-faith prayer meet.