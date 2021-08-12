HM's medal for excellence in investigation to 152 cops

152 police officers awarded Home Minister's medal for excellence in investigation

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 12 2021, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:25 ist
Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from the CBI. Representative image. Credit: iStock

As many as 152 police officers in the country have been conferred with the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021 for their high professional standards of investigation of crime.

The Union Home Ministry, in a statement, said the awardees include 28 women police officials from across the country.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021 has been awarded to 152 police personnel, the statement said on Thursday.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from the CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Bihar, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police.

Five police officers are Telangana, four each from Assam, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal while the remaining are from the other states and UTs, as per the statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Police
home minister
Crime
police officers
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 