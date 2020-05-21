16 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh; total cases climb to 127

Sixteen more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported in the state so far to 127, officials said on Thursday.

With 54 people cured, the number of active cases in the state now stand at 69, which include 32 from Kangra, 15 from Hamirpur, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, three from Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu. Four people have so far died of the disease.

Out of these fresh cases, reported from Kangra, Hamirpur and Solan districts, 10 had returned from Mumbai and five from West Bengal while one had come in contact with a local COVID-19 case, they said.

The state had reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said six Mumbai returnees, including a woman, in Kangra district and five West Bengal returnees in Solan district have tested positive for the infection.

They were already in institutional quarantine, and are being shifted to Baijnath, he said.

A district official has confirmed five cases in Hamirpur on Thursday, however the details are not available immediately.