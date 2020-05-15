16 more tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala

Sixteen more persons in Kerala, including 13 who came from other states and countries, were tested COVID-19 positive on Friday (May 15) taking the number of active cases to 80.

Of the 576 persons tested COVID positive in Kerala since January 30, 311 came from abroad, eight were foreigners and 70 came from other states. Only 187 got the infection through a local contact.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that as part of ensuring proper compliance of home quarantine by those coming from other places, motorcycle brigades would be also deployed for frequent monitoring. At present 48,287 people in Kerala are in-home quarantine in the state. Cases were registered against 65 persons for flouting home quarantine on Friday.

Bengaluru - Kerala daily trains

The Chief Minister said that the railway authorities have informed that special trains would be allowed for migrant workers and those stranded in other states to commute. Daily services would be operated between Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram and it would be non-A/C trains. As many as 28 trains services between Kerala and West Bengal would be operated between May 18 and June 14. A train for students stranded in Delhi would be also operated soon, the Chief Minister said.