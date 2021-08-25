16 of 78 Afghanistan evacuees test positive for Covid

16 of 78 Afghanistan evacuees, who landed yesterday, test positive for Covid-19: Report

Those who tested positive for the virus include the three granthis who carried the copies of the Sikh holy scriptures back to India from Kabul

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 25 2021, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 08:55 ist
As precaution, the government has quarantined all the 78 evacuees. Credit: AFP Photo

Sixteen of the 78 Afghanistan evacuees who landed in India yesterday have tested positive for Covid-19, according to multiple media reports.

As precaution, the government has quarantined all the 78 evacuees. 

All 16 returnees are reportedly asymptomatic. Those who tested positive for the virus include the three granthis who carried the copies of the Sikh holy scriptures back to India from Kabul.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri received the copies of the Sikh holy scripture at the Delhi airport Tuesday morning. He had tweeted a video of him carrying one of the copies on his head with reverence.

More to follow...

