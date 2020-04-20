UP: 16-year-old girl abducted, raped in Muzaffarnagar

16-year-old girl abducted, raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 11:21 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The girl was abducted on April 16, following which a complaint was lodged by her family. The 21-year-old man has been arrested, they said.

During the investigation, it was learnt that after the girl was abducted, she was kept at different places, police said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Muzaffarnagar
rape
Minor rape
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 