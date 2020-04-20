16-year-old girl abducted, raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The girl was abducted on April 16, following which a complaint was lodged by her family. The 21-year-old man has been arrested, they said.

During the investigation, it was learnt that after the girl was abducted, she was kept at different places, police said.