16-year-old girl abducted, raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.
The girl was abducted on April 16, following which a complaint was lodged by her family. The 21-year-old man has been arrested, they said.
During the investigation, it was learnt that after the girl was abducted, she was kept at different places, police said.
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few