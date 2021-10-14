16-year-old girl raped by Facebook friend on pretext of marriage

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage by a man whom she befriended on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

The girl, a resident of Dokati Police Station area, became friends with the 31-year-old accused belonging to Hardoi district through Facebook.

On August 25, she went to Hardoi to meet the man who allegedly raped her, according to police.

Dokati Police Station in-charge Manoj Singh said on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered after her daughter went missing.

On Thursday, police detained the girl along with the accused from Bairia bus stand, he said.

Based on the statement of the teenager, the charge of rape and relevant section of the POCSO Act were added in the case, he added.