1,615 insurgents lay down arms in Assam on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

A total of 1,615 insurgents belonging to four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their weapons before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, when the world observed Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary.

Heads of the four factions handed over their weapons as per the "comprehensive" agreement they signed with the government on Monday.

"This is a significant day in the country's history as members of the NDFB, who had taken up arms to fulfill the aspirations of the Bodo community years ago, laid down their arms on the death anniversary of Gandhiji. This has proved that they also want peace and not violence as propagated by the father of the nation. We welcome all of them to the mainstream and the government will do everything for their proper rehabilitation to help them lead a noraml life with dignity and pride," Sonowal said.

The outfits deposited 178 weapons, which included AK series rifles, M16, Heckler and Koch and other weapons and bombs. Members of the outfits had undergone trainng in Bhutan, Bangladsh, Nepal and Myanmar and carried out violence before coming overground. Three groups had earlier signed suspension of operation with the government and the group led by B. Saoraigwra came overground recently from Myanmar and joined the talks.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that laying down of the arms ends the decades long armed movement in Bodoland and ushers a new era where Bodos and non-Bodos will live in peace and work for more development.

This comes days after 644 cadres belonging to eight rebel groups in Assam also laid down their weapons and resolved to join the mainstream.

The Bodo agreement decided to rename the Bodoland Territorial Area districts to Bodoland Territorial Region and give more administrative, legislative and financial power under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The NDFB launched the armed movement in 1986 for seperate Bodoland.

President of All Bodo Students' Union, Promod Boro said that the government must ensure full implementation of the accord for permanent peace, stability and development in the region. Boro and non-Bodos living in the region should also forget the past conflicts and join hands to reap benefits of the accord.

He also appealed the government to take steps for disposal/withdrawal of the cases registered aginst members of the NDFB.