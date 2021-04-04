17 more bodies of security personnel recovered after Chhattisgarh encounter, Kannadiga among injured

Bullet-ridden bodies of 17 more security personnel killed in a fierce gunbattle with Maoists in Chhattisgarh were recovered on Sunday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

With this, the total toll of security personnel has risen to 22 while 31 others were injured and one is still missing. One of the injured is Yallappa Sammesh, a CoBRA commando who hails from Karnataka and presently undergoing treatment in Bijapur district hospital.

Officials said the deceased included personnel from the CRPF, its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) while some of their weapons were also missing.

Around 2,000 security personnel had launched a joint anti-Naxal operation from Bijapur and Sukma districts in the South Bastar forests on Friday night. Out of the total 22 fatalities, eight were from CRPF — seven from CoBRA unit and another from the Bastariya battalion.

When the patrolling team that was dispatched from Tarrem was advancing through the forest near Jonaguda, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur, it was ambushed by cadres of PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerilla Army) battalion of Maoists that led to gun-battle.

Sources said around 400 Maoists had ambushed the security personnel. Most wanted Maoist commander and leader of the self-styled 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no 1' -- Hidma -- and his associate Sujatha are suspected to be behind the attack.

Maoists used light machine guns (LMGs) and low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target the personnel. Sources said Maoists carried around a dozen of their dead operatives on tractor trolleys.

Maoists are said to have encircled the security personnel from three sides and a heavy gun battle ensued in the jungle which are devoid of any foliage at present.

"The rescue choppers could not land in the ambush area around 2 PM when they were sent for a casualty evacuation mission as a heavy exchange of firing was taking place. The helicopter landed only around 5 PM to pick up the casualties," PTI quoted a security official as saying.

Citing the "ground report", Chhattisgarh's Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operation) O P Pal had claimed that Maoists suffered a huge loss in the gunfight, but the body of only one woman Naxal could be recovered from the spot amid the heavy exchange of fire.

Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel and took stock of the situation after the encounter in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

He also directed Central Reserve Police Force Director General Kuldiep Singh to visit Chhattisgarh to assess the situation.

"Both sides have suffered losses. Our jawans have lost their lives. I want to assure their families that their sacrifice will not go in vain," Shah said in Guwahati where he was on an election campaign. He cut short his Assam visit and returned to the national capital.

Separately, he tweeted, "I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress. May injured recover soon."

Expressing sadness over the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "the killing of the security personnel while battling Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh is a matter of deep anguish. My condolences to the bereaved families. The nation shares their pain and will never forget this sacrifice."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief over the death of the security personnel.

