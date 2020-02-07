17 year old Kashmiri youth beaten to death; one arrested

A 17-year-old youth hailing from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir died on Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur on Thursday night after he was allegedly beaten up by co-workers.

According to the police, Basit Ahmed Khan was working as a caterer along with his uncle Fayaz Ahmed and was residing in Jaipur from last one month. On February 05, 2020, he got into an altercation with his coworkers after he left a party in Harmada area of Jaipur.

He sustained head injuries after which he was taken to Sawai Man Singh hospital where he underwent treatment. He scummed injuries on Thursday night.

Recounting the incident, Sufiyan another caterer who was there with Basit at the time of the attack told DH, "We were catering at a function. After we got free in the midnight we headed towards the vehicle. We knocked on the gate of the vehicle to get inside. Already 7-8 caterers from a different management company based out of Mumbai were sitting inside. They asked us not to knock. We kept telling them to open the gate. The boys sitting inside the car opened the gate and started hitting at Basit. They hit his head".

Sufiyan who has filed an FIR at the police station added, "His head started aching but there was no outside injury. The boys had taken our phones away. We requested them to give us the phone so that we can call doctors but none of them helped us. But somehow we left from that place and reached SMS hospital where Basit was hospitalised", he added.

An FIR in the case was registered on Thursday and police has arrested the main accused Aditya, 24-year-old boy associated with the catering agency. According to the Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Gupta confirmed the case is related to a brawl between two groups and has nothing to do with the hate crime. "It's a case of a brawl between the two groups. There is no role of religion or region behind the attack. We have arrested one accused and two more have been detained".

An FIR has been registered against three persons at Harmada police station under sections 302 and 307 of Indian Penal Code.

Basit was keen on joining the Indian army, says family

A 17-year-old Basit Ahmed Khan, who had just completed his 11th class wanted to join the army just like his father, uncle Fayaz Ahmed shares with DH. "Basit loved sports and wanted to join the army just like his father. He was planning to attempt NDA exams next year. He would count days to see his father's image in him wearing an army uniform", Fayaz Ahmed, deceased's uncle told DH.

The deceased youth the only breadwinner in his family was the son of an army soldier, who died two years back and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Deceased's body has been dispatched to Kashmir from Jaipur and is expected to reach Kashmir by Sunday.