17,073 new Covid-19 cases in India, up 45% since yesterday

The death toll climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 new fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2022, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 08:57 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases jumped by 45 per cent on Monday as the nation logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,34,07,046, while the active cases rose to 94,420, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. On Sunday, the nation reported 11,739 cases. 

The death toll climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 new fatalities.

An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

More to follow...

