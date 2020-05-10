172 control rooms sets up across Jammu to prevent forest fires

The forest department has established 172 control rooms across Jammu region for prevention and control of forest fires, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

The department has also started a toll free number -- 18001807181 where people can share information on forest fires, the spokesperson said.

On getting information, the concerned control room and staff would be alerted to ensure immediate response towards dousing the fire and prevent damage to forests and other life forms, the official said.

Forest fires witness an increase during this time of the season every year due to rising temperatures.