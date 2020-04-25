18 family members test positive for coronavirus

18 family members, another person test positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 25 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 13:25 ist
Police personnel patrol in Telierganj area, identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Nineteen people including 18 members of an extended family have tested positive for coronavirus in the district and have been admitted to hospital, a senior administrative officer said on Saturday.

A student of the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary who had come to the district last month had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. His family members and close relatives were subsequently kept in quarantine and their samples were sent for testing, of which 18 have been found to be positive, District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

One person from Tilathi village in Bakhira police station area has also tested positive for the virus, Gupta said.

This patient had recently returned from Mumbai. His sample was sent to Gorakhpur medical college and the report was received Saturday, the DM said, adding that his family members have been quarantined and their samples sent for testing.

The District Magistrate said with these new cases, the number of coronavirus positive patients in the district was now 21.

The areas from where these cases have been reported have been sealed off, he added

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 