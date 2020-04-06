18 Malayalis die abroad with COVID-19; 13 more infected in Kerala

While Kerala is managing to limit the deaths caused by COVID-19 in the state to two so far, the state is worried about the increasing deaths of Malayalis in various countries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that so far 18 Malayalis in various countries died due to COVID-19, the highest being in America, eight. Four persons each died in UK and Saudi Arabia. Other deaths were reported from UAE and Ireland. As many as 46 Malayali nurses in Mumbai and five in Delhi were also reportedly infected.

The Chief Minister said that he had held talks with representatives of non-resident Keralites in various countries and were trying to address their concerns with the help of external affairs ministry.

Meanwhile, 13 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, while three more got cured.

Nine of the fresh cases were from Kasargod, of which three came from aboard. The upcoming Kasargod Medical College hospital's administrative block started functioning as a COVID-19 hospital from Monday with 200 isolation beds and ten ICU beds. Another 100 isolation beds and ten ICU beds would be added soon.

A 26-member medical team from Thiruvananthapuram medical college was deputed to Kasargod where 138 COVID-19 infected persons are under treatment and 221 symptomatic persons in hospitals observation. Tata group also offered to set up COVID-19 treatment facilities in Kasargod.

Two found infected on Monday were those who returned from the Nizamuddin congregation.

So far 327 persons in Kerala were infected of which 59 were cured so far and two died. Remaining 266 persons were now under treatment. The Chief Minister said that COVID-19 seems to be under control in Kerala now.