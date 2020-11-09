19 auctioned coal blocks to generate Rs 7,000 crore

The government has finally opened up the coal sector to the private players by auctioning 19 coal blocks for commercial mining.

"The government auctioned 19 coal blocks out of 38 mines put on auction. These 19 blocks can generate total revenues of around Rs 7,000 crore per annum and create more than 69,000 jobs once they are operationalised," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

A total of 42 companies participated in the auction, out of which 40 were private players. Some of the corporate biggies that have bagged blocks include Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Power.

"With a combined peak-rated capacity reaching 51 MT per annum, it is expected that these 19 mines will generate a total revenue of nearly about Rs 7,000 crore," Joshi told reporters here.

"The auction of these mines witnessed fierce competition and companies have offered great premiums," he said.

"I appeal to the state governments to cooperate with the bidders. The sooner these coal blocks are operationalised, the sooner the state governments will get revenue from these blocks," he added.

The minister further said except for coking coal, all other coal imports should be stopped in the coming years.

The results of these auctions have been historic and clearly proves that opening up the coal sector was a step in the right direction, he emphasised.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.

