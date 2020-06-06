19 more die of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, toll at 251; 1,458 fresh cases pushes tally to 30,152

Nineteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Chennai which reported a spike of 1,458 fresh cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 30,152 and death toll to 251, the health department said.

This is the seventh consecutive day the state is witnessing more than 1000 plus cases. The number of people who got cured stood at 633 on Saturday, totalling 16,395 till date, a department bulletin said.

Chennai recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,146 among districts today, aggregating 20,993 till date, it added.