19 more die of COVID-19 in TN; 1,458 cases reported

19 more die of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, toll at 251; 1,458 fresh cases pushes tally to 30,152

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 06 2020, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 19:23 ist

Nineteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Chennai which reported a spike of 1,458 fresh cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 30,152 and death toll to 251, the health department said.

This is the seventh consecutive day the state is witnessing more than 1000 plus cases. The number of people who got cured stood at 633 on Saturday, totalling 16,395 till date, a department bulletin said.

Chennai recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,146 among districts today, aggregating 20,993 till date, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The case for an interventionist judiciary

The case for an interventionist judiciary

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

 