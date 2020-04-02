19-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in Odisha

A 19-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was discharged on Wednesday after he recovered, officials said.

The man, a resident of Bhubaneswar, was diagnosed with the deadly disease after he returned from London. He was the second person in the state to test positive for coronavirus on March 19.

The second COVID-19 positive case in Odisha, belonging to Bhubaneswar, has completely recovered and tested negative, the state Health and Family Welfare department said.

He became the first COVID-19 patient in the state to recover and get discharged from hospital, while three others are undergoing treatment in different medical facilities.

A 33-year-old Italy-returned man, who was the first in the state to test positive for coronavirus infection, is undergoing treatment at the government-run Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The third patient, who was diagnosed with the disease on March 26, is also being treated at the same hospital.

The fourth COVID-19 case, a 29-year-old Dubai-returned man from Bhadrak who was detected with the disease on Tuesday, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A senior official said the first COVID-19 patient is doing fine and there is no need to panic about his health.

As per protocol, discharge is considered only after two consecutive samples taken within 24 hours test negative, he added.