190 of 1,080 industries polluting Ganga shut down: Govt

The Centre on Monday said of the 1,080 industries causing pollution in Ganga across five states, 190 have been closed while 165 are still not complying with norms. Of the 165, closure orders have been issued to nine and show-cause notices served to 156 grossly polluting industries, it said.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said about 280.17 million litres per day (MLD) effluents is being discharged into Ganga main stem, having BOD [biochemical oxygen demand] load of 9.68 tonnes per day.

As of 2020-21, 1,080 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) operating in five river Ganga main stem states, namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, were inventoried in consultation with state pollution control boards concerned, Tudu said in a written response.

Inspection of GPIs was carried out from October 2020 to March 2021 through technical institutes (TPIs) and action on inspection reports was taken up by the state pollution boards concerned.

