1946 Naval Uprising to be commemorated in Mumbai on March 23

The Naval Uprising - an event the shook the very foundation of the British government in India and has since been viewed as a key event of the freedom movement - would be commemorated as part of the 75 years of India’s Independence.

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy, would be holding commemorative functions on Wednesday (March 23).

It may be recalled that the Naval Uprising started onboard HMIS Talwar in Mumbai on February 18, 1946 against the British government in India. From that initial flashpoint, it spread rapidly and found support throughout India, from Karachi to Kolkata, and ultimately came to involve over 20,000 sailors in 78 ships and shore establishments.

It also received an upsurge of support from civilians all across, with thousands of people in Mumbai taking to the streets to strengthen. The event has been viewed as a key event of the freedom movement.

To commemorate the Uprising, a memorial was erected at Cooperage in Colaba in Mumbai by the WNC on December 4, 2001.

The event will begin at 0800 hours with a Prabhat Pheri, a short awareness walk on Marine Drive, commencing at the National Centre for Performing Arts. Accompanied by the Navy Band playing patriotic tunes, the walk will comprise naval veterans, Sea Cadet Corps cadets and school children.

Wreaths will be laid subsequently at the Naval Uprising Memorial, Cooperage, by veterans, serving personnel and invited dignitaries, in a solemn naval ceremony. The contribution of the uprising of Navy ratings to the Independence movement will be discussed and reminisced thereafter through an event planned at the lawns of the Sailors Home, adjacent to the memorial. Maharashtra Tourism, Protocol and Environment Minister would be the chief guest.

The memorial will remain open to the public from 1130 hours to 2000 hours to pay floral tributes and lighting of candles after sunset. The Navy Band will state two performances for the public at the Memorial and at Marine Drive between 1800 hours and 2000 hours.

