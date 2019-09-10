1984 riots: Trouble for Kamal Nath

In a setback to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given permission to re-open a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case allegedly involving the senior Congress leader along with six other cases.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Narendra Modi government during its first tenure to probe over 220 cases relating to the 1984 riots will investigate these cases as well.

The MHA nod for reopening these cases came on August 19.

Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders were accused of instigating crowds to indulge in rioting against Sikhs soon after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

He is accused of leading a mob outside Rakabganj Gurudwara, located just outside Parliament House. Two Sikhs were killed in the incident.

The Congress leader has denied any involvement in the incident. The Nanavati Commission, which probed the 1984 riots, had exonerated him giving him the benefit of doubt.

Kamal Nath had claimed that he was at the spot to calm the crowd and that he did not instigate the riots.

Reacting to the MHA move, Union minister and senior Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur tweeted, “Reopening of the case against Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in the #1984sikhgenocide is a victory for the Sikhs. This is the result of our sustained efforts to reopen cases wrongfully deemed as solved. Now, Kamal Nath will pay for his crimes.”

Demanding his removal as chief minister, she said witnesses in the cases should be given protection as they get ready to depose.

“Also, I urge citizens who have any info about the 1984 riot cases to come forward fearlessly,” she added.

Other cases being re-opened relate to the riots that happened in Munirka, Sunlight Colony, Kalyanpuri, Connaught Place, Anand Parbat and Babarpur Road.