1988 road rage case: SC reserves order on plea for enhancing sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgment in the review petition seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to ex-Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the 1988 road rage case, where he was let off with a mere Rs 1000 fine.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul wrapped up the hearing on the petition filed by the kin of deceased, Gurnam Singh for a relook on the 2018 judgement.

During the hearing, the bench said, "The issue, before it, is only whether despite our having issued limited notice on (point of) sentence, the provision under which sentence has been imposed needs to be looked at and whether the sentence which was restricted to fine needs to be enhanced with actual sentence also."

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu, submitted that sentence was the discretion of the court and no interference could be done except in cases of death penalty related to 'the rarest of the rare'.

"It could never be done it on different views possible principle. Even fine is fully adequate without any incarceration. Appeal on the adequacy of the sentence is not entertained. The state is not in an appeal against the sentence and the victim cannot challenge the adequacy," he contended.

Singhvi said that it was highly doubtful that injury, caused by a fist blow, could have caused death. He also claimed there has been no allegation of lack of cooperation on part of the convict.

"It is an extraordinary case which does not merit consideration because it has potential to be subversive of the basic foundations of criminal justice and therefore, an abuse of process," he said, also pointing out it is a 34-year-old incident of 1988.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the victim, submitted that a blow was delivered on the victim, and the death due to cardiac arrest is not correct.

He said the 2018 judgment failed to consider the previous decision in the case of 'Richhpal Singh Meena vs Ghasi' (2014). In the said case, the top court considered the question of law, and was "of the view that when there is the death of a human being, it may either be culpable homicide (amounting or not amounting to murder) or not culpable homicide. It was further held that “offences affecting life” are distinct from the “offence of hurt” and if hurt results in death, intended or unintended, the offence would fall within the category of an offence affecting life.

