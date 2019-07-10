2 Bengali film stars summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned two Bengali film stars in relation to the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam in the last 48 hours.

While actor Rituparana Sengupta was summoned by the ED on Wednesday, film star Prosenjit Chatterjee was summoned by the central agency on Tuesday.

According to sources in the ED, Rituparana was summoned for allegedly going on foreign trips sponsored by the Rose Valley Group and for accompanying the chairman of Rose Valley Gautam Kundu on foreign trips.

As for Chatterjee, he has been summoned as the agency wanted to question him regarding his company Idea Locations and Productions Private Ltd receiving Rs. 2.75 crore from Rose Valley Group.

"We want to ask him (Chatterjee) why the amount was given to his company by Rose Valley,” a senior ED official said.

Chatterjee has acted in several films sponsored by the Rose Valley Group.

Chatterjee and Rituparana had been asked to depose before the ED next week.

Earlier noted film producer Shrikant Mohta was arrested by the CBI in relation to the chit fund scam.